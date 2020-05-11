22 coronavirus cases reported in Sherman County

By Vanessa Garcia | May 11, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:52 AM

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County now has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sherman County officials said two new cases were reported over the weekend.

Fourteen cases are active and eight are recoveries.

There are 2,351 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 3
  • Castro County: 23
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 3
  • Dallam County: 13
  • Deaf Smith County: 46
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 75
  • Hansford County: 12
  • Hartley County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 527
  • Ochiltree County: 29
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 19
  • Potter County: 1,124
  • Randall County: 358
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 22
  • Swisher County: 12
  • Wheeler County: 14

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 485 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 125
  • Randall County: 95
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 7
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 47 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 29
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 11
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 425 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 20
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 404

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 117

