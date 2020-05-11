City leaders provide update on federal, state strike force teams in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders provided an update on federal and state strike force teams in Amarillo while also giving details of another way the city will fight COVID-19.
During the Monday morning news conference, city officials reported 51 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more recoveries in Amarillo.
City of Amarillo Department of Public Health Director Casie Stoughton said Amarillo has a total of 1,533 cases with Potter County at 1,159 and Randall County at 337.
There are now 284 recoveries and 18 deaths in Amarillo.
After providing an update on COVID-19 cases, city officials also gave some more details on federal and state teams who are in Amarillo.
From Wednesday through Saturday, the Texas Strike Force tested a total of 3,587 people. They are wrapping up testing and do not plan to stay in Amarillo for longer than needed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also still in Amarillo and is working on gathering data to create recommendations, Mayor Ginger Nelson said.
The data will be used to create better strategies to fight the virus, but city leaders are introducing a drug that can help patients who have the virus.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said Amarillo will soon be receiving a small amount of the remdesivir, which is a drug known to fight the coronavirus.
“This drug is not a homerun," Dr. Milton said. "What has been shown is that it seems to be safe to give and that it may blunt the severity of the illness in patients who have received it.”
Dr. Milton said the drug will be given to patients most likely to receive benefits from it, meaning patients who have not yet experienced the full effect of the sickness, so the drug could possibly blunt those effects.
Dr. Milton also gave some details about the new antigen test that was approved over the weekend. That testing is not in Amarillo at this time.
Antigen testing is quick and cheap but is not as accurate as other tests, he said.
As of Monday morning, 32 people have received convalescent plasma transfusions with the city continuing to receive donors.
Dr. Milton also said Amarillo hospital capacities remain down and is manageable for COVID-19.
The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card will be released this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. with more cases, but it looks a little different than previous report cards.
There is now an active investigation section, which will show the number of people who have reported to have the virus but their living location is unknown.
Once the city learns where the people live, they will be moved to the correct section based on their county.
City officials also discussed other matters, including:
- Mayor Nelson is thanking businesses “for doing what they believe is the right thing for our community.” This counts for opening under Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines or choosing to wait to open.
- City Manager Jared Miller said public safety calls are down when compared to last year.
- Dr. Scott Milton is reminding the community to continue to practice social distancing, to wear a mask and to avoid large groups.
There are 2,402 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 3
- Castro County: 23
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 3
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 46
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 75
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 527
- Ochiltree County: 29
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 19
- Potter County and Randall County: 1,533
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 22
- Swisher County: 12
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 522 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County and Randall County: 284
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 7
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 47 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 29
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 425 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 20
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 404
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 117
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.