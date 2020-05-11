Amarillo apartment fire damage estimated at $500,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said an apartment fire on Sunday morning in Amarillo has an estimated damage of $500,000.
An Amarillo Fire Department news release said on May 10 about 7:12 a.m., fire crews were called out to a structure fire at Axiom Apartments, located at 1550 Bell St.
An automatic second alarm was called out because of the number of possible people in the apartment complex.
About 7:17 a.m., crews arriving on scene found fire showing from the floor of the third story.
Firefighters found fire in the floor and ceiling space between the third and second stories.
Crews were sent to the second floor to help fight the fire while other crews evacuated apartments in the area and check for where the fire extended to.
AFD said the location of the fire in the floor and ceiling space made it difficult for crews to access.
The fire was brought under control at 8:14 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
AFD said Red Cross helped assist and that crews prevented 156 residents from being displaced.
AFD said damage estimates are $500,000 and that the property is worth more than $3 million.
