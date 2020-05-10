Rain Chances Increase

It has been a mild day in Amarillo with 60s but our friends in the NE who have been socked in with clouds haven’t been as lucky, they have been in the 50s much of the day. Expect increasing clouds tonight with a batch of showers & thunderstorms rolling off the Rockies. As of right now, this thunderstorm cluster looks to impact the Western & Central Panhandle mainly after midnight. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds or large hail.