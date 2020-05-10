Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Watch for crews performing edge work at the following locations:
Monday, May 11 – On RM 2381 from RM 1061 to Bushland.
Tuesday, May 12 – On State Loop (SL) 335 northbound between Amarillo Boulevard and SW 9th Avenue.
Wednesday, May 13 – On SL 335 southbound between 9th Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard.
Thursday, May 14 – On FM 1912 in front of Tyson, between the truck entrance and St. Francis Avenue.
Various lanes of the frontage roads along Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in the area of Western Street for sealcoat operations.
On I-27 northbound, the right lane will be closed at 45th Avenue for patching repairs.
There will be slow-moving herbicide operations along I-40 and I-27.
VEGA:
On Friday, May 8, traffic on I-40 westbound was routed to a crossover detour east and west of BI-40 to prepare for a concrete bridge deck removal and repair project.
Stage 1 of this project is to reduce I-40 traffic to one lane in each direction and shift the westbound traffic onto the detour.
This configuration is expected to last approximately two months as the contractor removes the old concrete bridge deck and increases the clearance height of the existing structure.
The total closure of the BI-40 overpass is expected to last for four months. During this time, motorists can use the US 385 entrance ramps for eastbound access to I-40.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.