Mild Mother’s Day

It has been a nice day with temperatures in the 70s. Expect increasing clouds tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Mother’s Day is looking mild with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light SE winds. Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday night. We MAY also track a few showers or thunderstorms by late night.
Rain chances continue to look pretty solid for much of the area on Monday. As of right now, looks more of a beneficial rain event opposed to severe weather.