1,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties as of Saturday, May 9th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 1,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties
The City of Amarillo released the daily update of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 1,457 cases in Amarillo, with 1,101 of the cases being in Potter County and 355 in Randall County. There is one case that is under an “active investigation” and is not assigned to a county.
46 new cases have been confirmed since this morning, and there have been 87 new cases since yesterday afternoon’s report.
There have been a total of 220 recoveries.
There are 583 tests pending.
There are 2,250 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 20
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 46
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 73
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 20
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 487
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 1,101
- Randall County: 355
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 482 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 125
- Randall County: 95
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 7
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 44 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 26
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 317 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 308
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 117
