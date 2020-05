Today will be much cooler with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and gusty North winds. The cold front last night brought widespread gusts over 60mph. Thankfully the winds will be much weaker today. Still North winds will be blowing 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. Winds will gradually die down as the day progresses. Tonight looks mostly clear with less wind and much cooler, lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.