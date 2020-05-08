Officials report 20 COVID-19 cases in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said there are now 20 total COVID-19 cases in Sherman County.
As of Friday morning, 12 cases are currently active and eight are recoveries.
Sherman County previously had 19 cases.
There are 2,131 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 20
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 46
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 73
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 20
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 454
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 1027
- Randall County: 343
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 479 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 122
- Randall County: 95
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 44 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 26
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 317 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 308
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 117
