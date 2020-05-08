35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases this evening.
The new positive results are for 27 Guymon residents, two Texhoma residents, one Hooker resident, one Goodwell resident, one Tyrone resident, and three with the towns unspecified.
As of May 8, 343 Texas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 139 recoveries and three deaths.
There are 352 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 343
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 139 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 139
There are 2,250 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 20
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 46
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 73
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 20
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 487
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 1,101
- Randall County: 355
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 482 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 125
- Randall County: 95
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 7
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 46 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 28
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.