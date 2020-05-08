1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Curry County

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Madison Carson | May 8, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 5:20 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 181 additional COVID-19 cases across the state, including one new case in Eastern New Mexico.

As of May 8, 28 Curry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

No other details about the patient were released.

There are 46 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 28
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 11
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 2,250 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 20
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 46
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 73
  • Hansford County: 12
  • Hartley County: 6
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 20
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 487
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County: 1,101
  • Randall County: 355
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 13

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 482 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 125
  • Randall County: 95
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 7
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 317 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 308

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 117

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.