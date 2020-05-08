Moore County Hospital District reports 7th COVID-19 death

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 8, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 1:25 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District reported the seventh COVID-19 related death.

According to today’s report, there have now been seven deaths in the county due to COVID-19 related complications.

There are also 33 new cases in today’s report, making a total of 487 cases in the county.

Moore County Update 5/8
Moore County Update 5/8 (Source: Moore County Hospital District)

There are 2,205 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 20
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 46
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 73
  • Hansford County: 12
  • Hartley County: 6
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 20
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 487
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County: 1,061
  • Randall County: 349
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 20
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 13

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 482 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 34
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County and Randall County: 220
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 32 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 7
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 44 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 26
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 11
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 317 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 308

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 117

