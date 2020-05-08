Indoor pool at Warford Activity Center, Amarillo Zoo to open May 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As part of the City of Amarillo’s effort against COVID-19, the Parks and Recreation Department has announced several changes for the summer season.
Outdoor public pools that are part of the COA Parks & Recreation Department will be closed for the summer. Summer recreation programs will also be cancelled.
Following Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, the indoor pool at the Warford Activity Center will open on May 18. Splash pads will open pending additional guidance from the Governor, such as social distancing protocols.
The Amarillo Zoo will also open on May 18 with social distancing protocols in place.
"These are challenging times, and these decisions were not made without thorough consideration and analysis,” said Michael Kashuba, director of the Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department. “It is hard to imagine summer in the Texas Panhandle without going to the pool or participating in the recreation program. We realize that our community needs adequate recreation, now more than ever. Our staff is committed to exploring new ways to serve our city amidst the many challenges.”
