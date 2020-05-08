Having a meaningful Mother’s Day weekend during a pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Mother’s Day approaches, a psychologist from Texas Tech offers some insight on how this weekend can still be successful.
“Many moms have taken on the brunt of the responsibility for keeping families moving and coping during the pandemic,” said Dr. Meghan Marnell, health psychologist at Texas Tech Physicians. “With Mother’s Day coming up, this may be a really great time for partners to step up and say ‘hey, let me take over some of the chores around the house. What can we do to help you,’ and moms also need to participate and say ‘this is what I need from you.’”
With some businesses still closed, Dr. Marnell offers some suggestions on how you can still make this Mother’s Day special at home.
“Right now, we may not be able to do all of the fun things that we used to do but accepting that and looking at what we can control, so can we make mom breakfast in bed, can we give mom a two-hour uninterrupted nap, can families buy mom a gift certificate to a spa or to get a mani pedi that they could use at a later time, because then you’re supporting a small business. Mom can use that special treat when she’s comfortable,” said Dr. Marnell.
Another way to stay safe and celebrate Mother’s Day is a flower bouquet delivered right to your door step.
“It’s an honor we get to still deliver and bring some happiness and joy to all the mothers for the Mother’s Day holiday,” said Tonya Freeman, owner of Freeman’s Flowers. “We’re practicing the social distancing. My drivers are wearing gloves and masks when needed, and they’re placing the flowers on the doorstep and ringing the doorbell and then stepping back. Their faces just light up whenever they open the door and see flowers.”
As moms continue to be great at what they do, Dr. Marnell has a special message for them.
“Kids don’t need a perfect mom,” said Dr. Marnell. “There’s no such thing as a perfect mom. Kids just need good-enough moms, and so you’re doing your best. That’s what counts. Everything is going to be okay.”
