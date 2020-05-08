Having a meaningful Mother’s Day weekend during a pandemic

“Right now, we may not be able to do all of the fun things that we used to do but accepting that and looking at what we can control, so can we make mom breakfast in bed, can we give mom a two-hour uninterrupted nap, can families buy mom a gift certificate to a spa or to get a mani pedi that they could use at a later time, because then you’re supporting a small business. Mom can use that special treat when she’s comfortable,” said Dr. Marnell.