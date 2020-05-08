GOOD NEWS: Acts of generosity bring good news during COVID-19 pandemic

“All my life I’ve been surrounded by a few people that have been negative to me, and that has not really gotten me far in life, whether that be good thoughts in my brain or thinking that I’m not good enough," said Lynda Phan. “I made it my mission to just be kind to people because I don’t know other people’s stories. I don’t know how they’re living their life, and I don’t know how they’re feeling at this exact moment. I make it very known in the school and as a leader that anyone can come to me. They don’t have to know my name. They just need to know that I’m the nice girl. By doing so, I believe that kindness, doing kindness, will just start a change.”