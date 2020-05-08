Amarillo’s travel industry seeing financial recovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City’s Finance Director Laura Storrs says travel plays a large role in the city’s economy, and much of Amarillo’s revenue comes from the airport and hotel industry.
“We do have a lot of areas that are influenced by that travel," Storrs said. "One in particular is our airports, so as people are either stopping in a flight through Amarillo, or they are coming to Amarillo as a destination, it does impact our airport revenues.”
Director of Aviation Michael Conner says the airport has suffered over $4 million in revenue loss as local air travel has fallen dramatically since the start of COVID-19.
“We’ve had about a 95 to 98 percent decrease in number of passengers per day, so ever since the middle of March, we’ve seen a serious decrease," Conner said. "We’ve gone from about 19 flights per day to two to three flights a day.”
Yet Conner says he isn’t worried about the airport’s finances, as the CARES Act passed by the Federal Government recently brought them a little over 7 million dollars to cover their losses and expenses.
“We’re going to be utilizing the CARES Act grant that we got, the $7.6 million to cover those losses, and that will cover everything from salaries to normal maintenance and things like that. We’ll be okay financially this year and into next year, we think," Conner said.
Although salaries of airport employees will be covered by the CARES Act, other entities, such as the gift shop and TSA, will not, as they are privately owned businesses.
“It won’t cover things like TSA workers or salaries of people that run the gift shop," Conner said.
Conner is predicting an increase in travel within the next couple of months.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.