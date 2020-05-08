Amarillo area at 1,411 COVID-19 cases, city leaders warn community numbers will continue to rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Amarillo now at 1,411 positive cases as of Friday morning, city leaders are warning the community that the number of cases will continue to rise.
“Increasing numbers shouldn’t be what we’re afraid of,” City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said, explaining that additional testing is going to make the number of cases increase.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said Potter County has 1,061 cases, Randall County has 349 cases and Amarillo has 220 recoveries and 18 deaths.
As of Friday morning, this makes 41 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,173 active cases.
No new deaths were reported, but Stoughton said the age death numbers include teenagers.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said 29 people have received plasma transfusions with a total of four local donors as of this week.
Mayor Nelson said state and federal officials are bringing expertise to meat packing plants in order to provide recommendations for communication and education.
Mayor Nelson said city leaders are expected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release a report on meat packing plants next week.
“They are doing a high number of testing at the mobile site,” she said. “With all those additional tests, our positive case numbers are going to go up, showing what is already here.”
Stoughton said the state is conducting tests at the meat packing plants and the CDC is completing assessments and providing recommendations.
On Wednesday, 740 employees at the Tyson plant outside of Amarillo were tested.
Yesterday, 1,400 Tyson employees were tested for the coronavirus.
Stoughton said the tests are being flown to Galveston and to another area to speed up the turn around time.
All of the meat packing plant test results will show up in the county numbers depending on where the employees live.
With coronavirus cases from area prisons making up about eight percent of cases in Amarillo, Dr. Milton said those cases are stable at Amarillo hospitals and that a plan is being implemented for the Clements Unit.
Testing and treatment is mostly conducted internally, Dr. Milton said, adding that he’s “confident they are doing their very best to reduce COVID-19 in their facilities.”
Mayor Nelson said the additional testing will provide better information in order to create better strategies to fight the outbreak.
“Testing is the best way to go because it reveals what is actually here in our community,” Mayor Nelson said.
City Manager Jared Miller reiterated Gov. Greg Abbott’s order on reopening the state, explaining that that includes salons and barbershops can open their doors today.
On May 18, gyms and other exercise facilities will be able to reopen.
Mayor Nelson said nonprofit organizations are coming together this week to help fight hunger and food insecurity.
Starting this weekend, the Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card will not be published on Sundays in order to give staff a day off.
The report card will still be published Monday through Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“Know that you’re in my thoughts and know that while we continue to struggle and to fight this, I do believe that it’s not giong to last forever," Mayor Nelson said. "This is a temporary season and it’s challenging because we don’t know if temporary means two months, four months or 20 months.”
There are 2,172 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 20
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 46
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 73
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 20
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 454
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 1,061
- Randall County: 349
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 20
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 482 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 34
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County and Randall County: 220
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 44 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 26
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 317 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 308
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 117
