What you can expect to see as Amarillo salons prepare to re-open

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas barbershops, hair salons and nail salons are allowed to re-open tomorrow in accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Salon owners are now preparing for re-opening in an effort to keep employees and clients safe.
“This is literally going to be our new normal. We’re going to be wearing masks, we’re going to be wearing gloves everywhere and have these barriers in front of everyone,” said Jessica Trinh, owner of Beaute Lab.
The Beaute Lab is a nail salon that has gone as far as to installing plexiglass as a barrier between the employee and the client.
Trinh says they will also be taking temperatures at the door and having clients fill out a questionnaire.
Cut Salon and Amarillo Man will also be making changes to how business is done.
“The guideline states that stylists should wear masks but clients need to, and that’s just to keep everyone safe. I’m just thankful we don’t have to wear full hazmat suits. Gloves with every client, and a few things will definitely change, just with standard within the salon goes,” said Chelsea Vaughn, hair stylist for Cut Salon and Amarillo Man.
Some changes will include waiting in your car while the color in your hair sets, to minimize the amount of people in the salon at once.
“You can not bring anyone with you, so if you do have a child and want to get your hair done, please get child supervision before, because we want as less people in the salon,” said Sarah Hasselstrom, hair stylist for Cut Salon and Amarillo Man.
Not only dealing with new safety protocols, most salons have seen a high increase of appointments being booked this week.
“Since they’ve announced we can be open, we have gotten so many text messages, emails. We’ve pretty much been bombarded with trying to rescheduled clients and trying to get clients in,” said Trinh.
Cut Salon says they are already booked through May.
“I’ve missed it all. I’ve missed doing hair. I missed the people. I missed our lunches that we have every day together. Everything that we have at the salon is great. It’s a family, and I’ve missed a lot of that,” said Angie Hamby, hair stylist for Cut Salon and Amarillo Man.
