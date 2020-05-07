Texas County confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 317 in Oklahoma Panhandle

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - There are 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.
Texas County Emergency Management posted the update, saying the new positive results are for 31 Guymon residents, one Hooker resident and two Texhoma residents.
There are now 117 recoveries in Texas County.
There are 317 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 308
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 117 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 117
There are 2,130 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 20
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 46
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 73
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 20
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 454
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 1027
- Randall County: 343
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 469 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 122
- Randall County: 95
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 41 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 23
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
