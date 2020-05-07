Summer school and graduation plans for CISD, WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD currently has two plans in place for graduation. One they are sure of, and one remains on the back burner.
“What we know we can do for sure, is we can have a graduation ceremony, such that it is one student at a time, videoed as they walk across the stage at their respective high schools,” said Canyon ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche.
The video will air on May 22, starting at 7:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10. They also have a plan B for a chance at two graduation ceremonies for seniors.
“We are looking at those possibilities in Canyon ISD for an outdoor graduation ceremony. That would be sometime after June 1, according to the governors orders, and where and how that can transpire is just one of those things we are discussing and we are very hopeful for,” said Dr. Flusche.
West Texas A&M University already has a video link posted on their website, and these graduates are invited to walk with the December graduating class, if it is allowed by then.
“It’s not as good as the main graduation to be sure, but there is a couple parts of it that are, I think, special. One, is you will be able to save it, and you will be able to look at it for the rest of your life, any part of the ceremony that you want to. People thank their parents and their grandparents and that kind of thing, and it’s really pretty nice. We don’t do that normally in a normal graduation,” said WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler.
Summer school is set to be virtual this year at Canyon ISD.
“For our high school students, if they are looking to make up some credit or advance credit, then they will get to retain their chrome books. With retaining their chrome books, the summer school program will still be online, a lot like we are doing right now,” said Dr. Flusche.
Typically, 85 percent of summer school classes at WT are online anyway, so not much will change this year.
“First session will be 100 percent online. The second session is up for responsiveness to any of the latest of the warnings or constraints that come out from our state leadership,” said Dr. Wendler.
Amarillo ISD is waiting until closer to graduation to discuss their plans. However we have learned that Tascosa High is planning a graduation using vehicles to remain socially distant.
River Road ISD is still working on their plans.
