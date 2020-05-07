Summer school and graduation plans for CISD, WTAMU

“It’s not as good as the main graduation to be sure, but there is a couple parts of it that are, I think, special. One, is you will be able to save it, and you will be able to look at it for the rest of your life, any part of the ceremony that you want to. People thank their parents and their grandparents and that kind of thing, and it’s really pretty nice. We don’t do that normally in a normal graduation,” said WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler.