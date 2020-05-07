Severe Storms Possible SE

Today is looking quite nice for much of the area with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The East & SE Panhandle will be under the gun for possible severe storms by late day. This is a VERY CONDITIONAL forecast meaning all the forecast elements MUST come together for severe storms to occur. Main limiting factors are moisture & a strong cap. Should the cap break, then severe weather as well as supercells will be possible. Very large hail, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes will be possible in the E/SE Panhandle. As we shift our focus to tonight, a strong cold front will move through the area. There is a chance we could see an additional round of thunderstorms but current trends look to favor Oklahoma. Otherwise expect mostly clear skies with gusty North winds and much colder temperatures.