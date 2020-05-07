Moore County Hospital District reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Moore County today.
The Moore County Hospital District is reporting six new cases of the coronavirus, making a total of 454 cases in the county.
There have been six deaths in the county due to the virus.
The amount of recoveries in the county has not been updated at this time.
There are 2,060 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 20
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 41
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 73
- Hansford County: 12
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 454
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 971
- Randall County: 333
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 13
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 448 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 108
- Randall County: 88
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 283 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 274
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 107 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 107
There are 41 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 23
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 11
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
