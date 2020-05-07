Man wanted in reference to burglary of habitation, injuring a person charges in Randall County

(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
May 7, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 8:57 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help locating a wanted man in reference to burglary of habitation and injuring a person charges in Randall County.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 25-year-old Kajuan Dontia Vinson Jr. is wanted for probation violations for charges of two counts of burglary of a habitation and injury to a child, elderly or disabled with intent of causing a bodily injury.

Vinson Jr. is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, May 7, 2020

