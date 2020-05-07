Funeral services given new social distancing guidelines in Governor Abbott’s executive order

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo funeral homes say the last month under the Shelter-in-Place order has been extremely difficult on grieving families as guidelines only allowed 10 people in services.
“It’s devastating for the family, because most of the families have been separated from their loved one for some time, say if a mother has been in an assisted living home and passes, you know, those places have been shut down," said Cindy Rowley, managing partner of Cox-Rowley Funeral Home.
Under Governor Abbott’s latest Executive Order, funeral homes can now hold services at 25 percent occupancy, which will allow more family members to say goodbye to their loved ones.
“Our chapel seats about 150, so what we’re allowing is about 30 to 35 people in the chapel, and again, we’re keeping our staff back, which allows more people to attend the funeral services, grandchildren, things like that, or a limited number of friends," said Lynn Rector, owner of Rector Funeral Home.
Rowley says adjustments are being made in order to abide by the new guidelines while also accommodating grieving families, including separating rows of chairs to keep the distance and replacing all plush seating with plastic chairs, as plastic is much easier to sanitize than fabrics.
“We have two overflow rooms with four TV’s, so the family is able to distance and be at the funeral home, and then we also have done a lot of live streaming, so we’ve had a young person pass not long ago, and we had over 800 people watching her service on Facebook Live," said Rowley.
Rector says as guidelines continue to change during the pandemic, the funeral home will also be ready to make the necessary adjustments, but they are unsure when things will go back to normal.
“We’re ready for anything. Funeral homes, any funeral home, we work on a very, very tight schedule, and we normally deal with several families at one time, and we’re just trying to follow all the rules that have been set out by our Governor and take care of the families in the very best possible way that we can,” said Rector.
Rector also says his heart goes out to families affected by death during COVID-19, and he appreciates local families for their understanding during this difficult time.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.