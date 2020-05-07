The dryline boundary is setting up in the eastern panhandle today where we are watching for the possibility of a strong storm or two. The rest of our area is breezy, dry and quite warm behind the boundary with highs near 90. A cold front arrives tonight and may set off some storms in the eastern part of the are before kicking up a chilly north wind by morning. Tomorrow will be much cooler behind the front with morning temps in the 40s and daytime highs only in the low to mid 60s.
Doppler Dave Is Watching The East For Storms, Strong Cold Front Tonight
KFDA Afternoon Weather Forecast 5/7