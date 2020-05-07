Construction project to close part of I-40 for next several months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A portion of Interstate 40 from Soncy to Hope Road will be closed for the next several months.
The Texas Department of Transportation said beginning Thursday, the inside lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from west of Soncy to Hope.
Crews will be starting mill and fill work while also installing concrete traffic barriers.
Afterwards, workers will start building two crossover detours.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution as this project will take several months.
