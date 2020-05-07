Body found at Lake Meredith identified as missing Canyon man

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The body found at Lake Meredith on May 6 has been identified as Ryan Kennedy, the Canyon man who went missing at the lake in December.
In a news release, Superintendent Eric Smith says the body has been identified as Kennedy.
The body was found around 500 yards where his boat was found.
On Friday, May 1, Lake Meredith staff located and recovered a backpack and rifle near where the boat was located. The National Park Service Resources Division then sent their towed sidescan sonar unit and operator back to Lake Meredith to aid in the concentrated search.
The sidescan search took place from May 3 to May 5.
The sidescan sonar located the body on May 5.
Officials say evidence shows he did try to swim.
Kennedy was last heard from in December when he called his family to tell them he had killed a deer at Lake Meredith and would be heading home. However, he did not return home.
That night, rangers found the man’s truck and boat trailer.
The search continued until his boat was found in April and his body found on May 6.
