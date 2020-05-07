Big cool down ahead.

A strong cold front and a chance for storms overnight! A strong cold front will blast into the area overnight with northerly winds of 25-35 mph gusting to 45 mph possible. In the northeast panhandle we have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that is in effect until 3 AM. Large hail and strong winds are the primary threats with any storms that form. Temps will fall into the mid 40s overnight with highs only in the mid 60s for Friday afternoon and the winds will not start to die down until Friday afternoon. The weekend looks much nicer.