Amarillo church hosting free cookout meal for Wolflin neighborhood families

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trinity Baptist Church is serving a free cookout meal for families who live in the Wolflin neighborhood.
The cookout starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, at the church and ends until the food runs out
The church is hosting the cookout to show that they care and want to be encouraging by showing God’s love.
To get a free meal, drivers must stay in their vehicle and follow the cones on the east side of the church parking lot to the awning.
The food will be picked up there in to-go boxes. Drivers will then exit to the west.
