Weddings allowed to continue under Governor Abbott’s new guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owners of Country Home Weddings say they’ve taken a huge financial hit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they’ve had to cancel or postpone many upcoming weddings.
“Economically, we haven’t seen anything in two months as far as new booking for next year," said Tammy Money-Brooks, owner of Country Home Weddings. "This is going to impact us for at least a year, maybe more, depending on how long this goes on.”
Not only are wedding planners severely impacted by COVID-19, but brides are experiencing the difficulty of rescheduling and adjusting their plans for their big day.
“It’s not easy to adjust a wedding that’s been planned to another date, because there’s a lot of things that go along with it," said Money-Brooks. "You have to make sure the photographer is not booked for another venue, for that new date, you have to make sure the caterer is available, there’s a lot of impact to book a wedding, and then move it.”
The owner of In This Moment Events venue says COVID-19 has a universal impact, as brides and wedding planners aren't the only ones ones affected by not being allowed to hold weddings for the last month.
“When you think of a wedding and a reception, you’re not just thinking of two people getting married and 10 people maybe being in attendance," said Keith Grays, owner of In This Moment Event Venue. "When I speak of universal affect, it’s more along the lines of the florist, the caterers, the airlines, the people flying in for weddings.”
Moving forward, Governor Abbott is now allowing couples to hold weddings under a 25 percent venue occupancy, and Grays says he is hopeful couples will still be able to enjoy their wedding day under the new guidelines.
“We learn how to be very, very creative in the wedding planning business, and I’m looking forward to everything that we’re going to have moving forward here in Amarillo," said Grays.
