21 total cases of COVID-19,11 recoveries reported in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 21 total cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries reported in Hutchinson County.
The City of Borger reported the update, saying there are 10 active cases in the county.
This makes two new cases and nine new recoveries reported today.
There are 1,991 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 38
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 434
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County and Randall County: 1,270
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 447 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County and Randall County: 197
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 252
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 96
There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 20
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
