Texas County recognized as new hotspot with 22 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed today

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County is now officially recognized as one of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hotspots, reaching 274 positive cases.
Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed an additional 22 COVID-19 cases today.
The positive results are for 21 Guymon residents and one Hooker resident.
As of May 6, 274 Texas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 107 recoveries and three COVID-19 deaths.
There are 283 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 274
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 107 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 107
There are 2,039 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 38
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 448
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 971
- Randall County: 333
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 448 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 108
- Randall County: 88
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 20
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
