Texas County recognized as new hotspot with 22 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed today

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Madison Carson | May 6, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 3:20 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County is now officially recognized as one of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hotspots, reaching 274 positive cases.

Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed an additional 22 COVID-19 cases today.

The positive results are for 21 Guymon residents and one Hooker resident.

As of May 6, 274 Texas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 107 recoveries and three COVID-19 deaths.

There are 283 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 274

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 107 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 107

There are 2,039 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 15
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 38
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 68
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hartley County: 6
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 448
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County: 971
  • Randall County: 333
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 12

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 448 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 24
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 108
  • Randall County: 88
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 6
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 20
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 10
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Texas County Confirms 22 New Positive COVID-19 Tests County Total at 274 Cases, ‘Hot Spot’ in State By Miranda...

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.