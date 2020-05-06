Randall County Sheriff releases statement regarding charge for misuse of position

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson has released a statement today regarding the charge against him.
The sheriff was indicted last week for misuse of his position after an investigation by a special prosecutor that started in late 2018.
In a statement posted to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Richardson says:
"I want to thank the residents of Randall County and surrounding communities for their recent outpouring of support. I have been overwhelmed with hundreds of calls, texts and emails from friends and colleagues across the region.
It has been my absolute honor to serve the citizens of Randall County for 44 years, 20 of those as Sheriff, and I will continue to do so with the utmost integrity alongside the great men and women of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
Although I am unable to share details at this time, I look forward to the facts of the case being released to the public and this bogus charge being dropped."
Randall County Criminal District Attorney Robert Love said his office has not been involved in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.