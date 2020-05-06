Nice Wednesday

Today looks quite nice with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light South winds. Tonight looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday looks warmer with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few thunderstorms possible by late day across the SE Panhandle. Big questions regarding severe weather involve moisture return and a strong cap in place.
Next decent moisture chance is Monday night associated with our latest cold front.