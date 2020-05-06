2 new recoveries reported in Sherman County, mobile testing available May 7

By Madison Carson | May 6, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 3:06 PM

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Sherman County officials have confirmed two new COVID-19 recoveries this afternoon.

As of May 6, Sherman County has had a total of 19 residents test positive for COVID-19 with eight recoveries.

Sherman County will be setting up a mobile testing site tomorrow, May 7 at the Stratford Fire Department from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There are 2,039 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 15
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 38
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 68
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hartley County: 6
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 448
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County: 971
  • Randall County: 333
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 12

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 448 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 24
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 108
  • Randall County: 88
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 6
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 252

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 96

There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 20
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 10
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

