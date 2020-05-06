4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern New Mexico

By Madison Carson | May 6, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 5:11 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 153 new COVID-19 cases across the state, including four new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Three additional Curry County residents and one additional Roosevelt County resident have test positive for COVID-19.

As of May 6, there are 41 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 23
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 11
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 2,050 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 20
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 41
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 71
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hartley County: 6
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 448
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County: 971
  • Randall County: 333
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 12

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 448 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 24
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County: 108
  • Randall County: 88
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 6
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 283 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 274

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 107 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 107

