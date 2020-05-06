Moore County COVID-19 cases at 448 as of May 6

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 448 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Moore County.
The Moore County Hospital District’s report shows 14 new cases today.
The deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County remain at six.
We do not know the number of recoveries or current active cases at this time.
There are 2,005 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 38
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 448
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County and Randall County: 1,270
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 447 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County and Randall County: 197
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 252
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 96
There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 20
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.