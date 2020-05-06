Moore County COVID-19 cases at 448 as of May 6

Social Distancing Demonstrated Through Matches
By Kaitlin Johnson | May 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 2:32 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 448 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Moore County.

The Moore County Hospital District’s report shows 14 new cases today.

The deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County remain at six.

We do not know the number of recoveries or current active cases at this time.

Moore County Update 5/6
Moore County Update 5/6 (Source: Moore County Hospital District)

There are 2,005 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 15
  • Childress County: 1
  • Collingsworth County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 38
  • Donley County: 25
  • Gray County: 68
  • Hansford County: 11
  • Hartley County: 6
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 21
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 448
  • Ochiltree County: 25
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 10
  • Potter County and Randall County: 1,270
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 19
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 12

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 447 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 5
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 24
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 11
  • Moore County: 153
  • Potter County and Randall County: 197
  • Sherman County: 6
  • Swisher County: 4
  • Wheeler County: 4

There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 6
  • Potter County and Randall County: 18

There are 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 8
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 252

There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 96

There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 20
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 10
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.