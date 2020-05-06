Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SUPREME COURT-CONTRACEPTION
Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the high court has been hearing arguments by phone, with audio available live for the first time.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas governor eases more rules, defends speed of reopening
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is giving Texas hair and nail salons permission to reopen this week and gyms later this month. Abbott sought Tuesday to emphasize that the state's coronavirus infection rates are declining, even as experts continue to warn that easing restrictions too quickly will result in new hotspots. Texas has 33,000 cases and more than 900 deaths linked to the virus. Abbott has emphasized that he is most closely watching hospitalization rates in Texas that have remained steady and infection rates that are now below 5% in Texas, which is down from more than 7% two weeks ago.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTER ARRESTS
Owner, armed men held after bar reopens despite Texas' order
WEST ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A bar owner and armed protesters were arrested in western Texas after the bar reopened despite the governor’s orders to remain closed as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American that authorities on Monday apprehended Gabrielle Ellison, the 47-year-old owner of Big Daddy Zane’s Bar, in West Odessa for violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting bars from opening until mid-May. Six men who had loaded “AR-15 type weapons” were also arrested for possessing weapons on a licensed property and one observer was detained for interfering with a peace officer’s duties.
AP-US-TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE-SHAKEUP
Trump's top spy pick vows he won't politicize intelligence
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top intelligence official, congressman John Ratcliffe, is adamant that if confirmed he will not allow politics to color information he takes to the president. The director of the Office of National Intelligence oversees the nation’s 16 spy agencies. During a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, the Texas Republican consistently told lawmakers he would communicate intelligence to Trump even if he knew the president strongly disagreed with it. Fueling skepticism from some senators is Trump’s firing or forcing out of at least seven top U.S. intelligence officials since last summer.
AP-US-OIL-MARKETS-TEXAS-STORAGE
Texas eases underground oil storage rules, raising concerns
NEW YORK (AP) — Texas regulators are relaxing rules about where companies can store oil underground. That's raising concern among environmentalists about potential groundwater contamination and other dangers. The members of the Railroad Commission of Texas voted Tuesday to allow companies to store liquid hydrocarbons underground in places other than salt caverns, which are considered better at preventing leaks than other geological formations. The shift aimed to help oil producers whose wells are spewing out far more oil than the world can use after the coronavirus pandemic gutted global demand for jet fuel and gasoline.
SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER KILLED
Brother of airman facing murder charge arrested in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the brother of a man charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher. They say Samuel Gooch flew from Wisconsin to Arizona to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing. He was arrested Sunday in the Phoenix area. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say they believe Samuel Gooch intended to take the rifle and possibly destroy it. His brother, Mark Gooch, has been charged in the death Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico before she disappeared in January. Her body was found in February near Flagstaff, Arizona.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas tops 2 million unemployment claims during outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say Texas has passed the 2 million mark in unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed infections in Texas on Monday dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week. Texas began to reopen its economy on Friday by allowing restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas. The Texas Workforce Commission website shows the state has received 2.08 million unemployment claims. Texas has far has allocated nearly $3.1 billion in state and federal funds to pay unemployment benefits.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MALL-REOPENINGS
What's shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall
NEW YORK (AP) — Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall. Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers in Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday. Customers saw closed off play areas and water fountains, masked workers and a ban on shopping in groups. But despite these measures, the big question is whether shoppers will be fearful about being in public places and bother to show up.
CARNIVAL CRUISE-REOPENING
Carnival Cruise Line plans to sail again starting in August
Carnival Cruise Line says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 or soon after with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. The company noted that a majority of its customers can easily drive to those ports. Operations remain on hold at other North American ports and in Australia. Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line halted new cruises on March 13 after multiple ships reported cases of COVID-19 on board. Carnival Cruise Line the largest brand owned by Carnival Corp., which also owns Princess, Holland America Line and other brands.
GALVESTON-DROWNING
Arkansas boy drowns while swimming at Texas beach
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned while swimming with his family at a Texas beach. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says Micah Batson of Little Rock died Saturday while swimming in the waters off Crystal Beach. The sheriff's office says the boy became separated from his father when a wave crashed into them. It was the first weekend that beaches were open in Galveston since March 29, when they were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.