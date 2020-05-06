2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Adrian Tuesday morning

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died and one person was injured in a crash near Adrian Tuesday.
Around 11:55 a.m., DPS officials say a semi-truck was traveling west on I-40 and a car was driving behind the semi.
DPS officials say the car failed to control its speed and struck the semi’s trailer.
All of the people in the car were thrown from the car. The car then came to a rest before catching fire.
The driver of the car was air-lifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.
The passengers of the car, identified as 21-year-old Hayden Stout of Springfield, Illinois and 21-year-old Tavin Benton of Fullerton, California, died on the scene.
DPS officials say no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
