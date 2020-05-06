Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Brendon Todd expects there to be some risks from the new coronavirus when the PGA Tour resumes its schedule. But he's willing to take them if it means getting back to playing. Todd says the tour is starting to outline plans for the return. That includes players testing at home, at the tournament when they arrive and again during the week. Todd says his biggest reservation is getting the virus while at a tournament and having to quarantine for 14 days away from home. He says he believes the tour is controlling the environment the best it can. The tour is tentatively scheduled to return June 11-14 at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.