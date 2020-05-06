Families invited to pop-up food pantry this Friday at Thompson Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Families in need of food are invited to a pop-up food pantry this Friday at Thompson Park.
The High Plains area agriculture community, High Plains Food Bank and Hillside Church are joining forces for the temporary food pantry.
The drive-thru food pantry is open at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at Thompson Park until supplies run out.
Food packs will be give on a first-come, first-serve basis and is limited to one per vehicle.
Each pack contains a dozen eggs, a pound of cheese, two gallons of whole milk, five pounds of ground beef and five pounds of potatoes.
There are 2,000 packs available.
No verification is needed to receive a food pack.
HPFB said food assistance has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
The nonprofit organization’s distribution of food has increased by 34 percent since March and has distributed more than 845,000 pounds of food since April. That’s the highest amount for April in the nonprofit’s history.
Anyone picking up a pack is asked to enter Thompson Park off Hastings and Cholla.
Recipients are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Volunteers will also wear masks and follow sanitation and social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.