Dunkin’ offering free coffee, doughnut to healthcare workers today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dunkin’ is offering a free coffee and doughnut to all healthcare workers today.
With Wednesday, May 6, recognized as National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ restaurants in Amarillo are giving the free drink and breakfast away to all healthcare workers who are on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food items count as any free medium hot or iced coffee and doughnut with no purchase necessary.
This excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew and is limited to one person per guest.
Mobile orders are not valid.
Be sure to thank nurses for their hard work today!
