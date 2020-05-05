Doppler Dave Is Tracking Some Ups and Downs

After a rather chilly morning it has warmed up nicely into a great spring day. High temperatures have been near 80 degrees. Skies will be clear tonight and lows will be in the lower 50s. The dryline boundary will set up tomorrow in our eastern counties where an isolated storm may briefly be possible. Most areas, however, will be on the dry side of the boundary with sunny skies prevailing and highs in the mid to upper 80s.