3 deaths, 48 recoveries, 53 positive cases related to COVID-19 reported Wednesday morning in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three more deaths, 48 recoveries and 53 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Amarillo during the Wednesday morning city news conference.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton confirmed 1,270 COVID-19 cases, 197 recoveries and 18 deaths in Potter and Randall counties.
The death ages range from 0 to 96.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton doesn’t know when Amarillo will reach its peak, but said it could be about 10 days to two weeks until Amarillo reaches that point.
Stoughton mentioned that the city had a successful first day while working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.
Investigators are visiting Tyson Fresh Meat plant outside of Amarillo, the JBS plant in Cactus, the Cargill facility in Friona and the Caviness plant in Hereford.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said they are conducting assessments at the area meat packing plants to help create safer environments and create recommendations.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System, BSA Health System and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System are still seeing an increase of coronavirus cases.
Dr. Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said there are currently 51 COVID-19 patients at the hospital and 10 under investigation.
He said 20 out of 21 ICU beds are in use and 20 ventilators are also in use.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA, said the hospital has 45 COVID-19 patients. About half of those are in the ICU and about half of those patients are on ventilators.
At this time, ventilator capacity at BSA is less than half.
The VA has two COVID-19 cases at the facility and six others quarantined at home. The VA is checking on the quarantined patients every day.
Here are more details released during the news conference:
- Dr. Milton said there are still 26 convalescent plasma transfusions with four donors scheduled for next week.
- Northwest Texas Hospital is going to start elective procedures on May 11, but BSA is planning to continue to monitor cases and make decisions on what procedures can be accommodated.
- Both hospitals are finding ways to reutilize supplies.
- Since COVID-19 hit Amarillo, BSA has completed 1,100 tests with 24 percent of those tests coming back positive. The percentage is rising.
- BSA is working with physician leaders to come up with revised protocols to manage recovering patients on floor units more successfully.
- Nurses are providing selfless services and are calling in to work on their days off.
- The Amarillo VA Healthcare System has a surge plan to increase bed capacity. The plan has three phases.
- The Amarillo VA is prepared to open their doors to help other area hospitals in need.
- The VA has 13 ventilators and is ordering 10 more.
- City Manager Jared Miller said public safety calls are increasing as businesses are reopening.
- The City of Amarillo is receiving calls about businesses not being compliant with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, but those businesses are responsive.
There are 1,989 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 38
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 19
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 434
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County and Randall County: 1,270
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 438 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County and Randall County: 197
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 252
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 96
There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 20
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
