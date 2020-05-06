Criminal complaint details charges against teen in shooting death of Amarillo 15-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A criminal complaint details the charges against the teen accused of the shooting death of a 15-year-old Amarillo girl.
Martin was found on April 27 at a home on Everett Avenue with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where she later died.
According to the complaint, Sims “did then and there by criminal negligence, cause the death of an individual, Adrianna Martin, by engaging in repeated acts with the victim and others involving firing an unloaded firearm at each other and then leaving the same firearm accessible to the victim without informing the victim that it was loaded.”
Randall County Criminal District Attorney Robert Love said his office is working with the Amarillo Police Department to further investigate the incident and charges may change or be added.
The complaint says the during an investigation, Sims admitted that he had been playing games with the gun with Martin and other friends. The game involved handling the gun when it was unloaded, and participants would point the gun at each other and pull the trigger.
Sims told investigators on the day Martin died he loaded the gun that was used in this game and left it laying out.
When Martin picked up the gun, Sims said he grabbed for it while telling her it was loaded. In grabbing for the gun, Sims caused it to discharge, shooting her in the head.
The complaint also says Sims demonstrated to investigators that he is knowledgeable about firearms, including how to load and unload them, and is the primary custodian of the gun in this incident.
Conditions of his bail including not possessing a firearm and abstaining from the use or possession of any illegal dangerous drug, narcotic, marijuana or alcohol, unless under the direction of a physician.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.