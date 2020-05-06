1,304 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Amarillo area as of May 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area have reached 1,304.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report detailing cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 1,304 cases in Potter and Randall counties, which means there have been 34 new cases reported since this morning.
In a news conference earlier today, the city reported three new deaths, 48 recoveries and 53 cases.
This makes a total of 87 new cases since the city’s report card on Tuesday afternoon.
There are now 196 recoveries and 18 deaths in the Amarillo area.
There are 2,039 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 15
- Childress County: 1
- Collingsworth County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 38
- Donley County: 25
- Gray County: 68
- Hansford County: 11
- Hartley County: 6
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 21
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 448
- Ochiltree County: 25
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 10
- Potter County: 971
- Randall County: 333
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 19
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 446 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 24
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 11
- Moore County: 153
- Potter County: 108
- Randall County: 88
- Sherman County: 6
- Swisher County: 4
- Wheeler County: 4
There have also been 31 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 6
- Potter County and Randall County: 18
There are 261 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 8
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 252
There have been three deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 96 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 96
There are 37 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 20
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 10
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
