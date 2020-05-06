APD investigating after SUV runs into man on bike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after an SUV struck a man on a bicycle on Tuesday.
May 5, at around 3:00 p.m. officers were called to the area of 2200 Coulter where the caller reported a man on a bike had been struck by a white SUV.
When officers arrived, several witnesses were present, including two who had cell phone footage of the incident.
The victim, a 36-year-old man, was treated for his injuries by AMR on scene.
Officers learned that the driver of the SUV was arguing with a woman when the victim rode by on his bicycle.
According to APD, words were exchanged between the two men, and then the man on the bicycle rode off a little ways but stayed in the parking lot.
The woman got in her car when the male suspect proceeded to get into the white SUV and drive towards and hit the man on the bicycle.
Officers were able to obtain a license plate and locate the 19-year-old driver of the SUV at a residence on Harmony Street.
The SUV was photographed, and the suspect was interviewed.
A report was made on the incident, however the victim did not want to pursue charges, so no arrest was made.
This case is still being investigated by the APD Detective Division.
