'Anyone can come to me without being scared’: Amarillo teen wins scholarship for showing kindness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo teenager received a $2,500 scholarship for showing something that the world could really use right now: Kindness.
Lynda Phan, a senior at Highland Park High School, is the recipient for the EMPOWER Kindness, an anti-bullying initiative.
Along with the scholarship, Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery also selected Phan to serve as the practices EMPOWER Kindness Ambassador.
Phan started promoting kindness because throughout her life, she was surrounded by people who were negative to her.
“That has not really gotten me far in life whether that be good thoughts in my brain or thinking that I’m not good enough or just thinking that I’m not worth anything,” she said. “I just made it my mission to be kind to people because I don’t know other people’s stories.”
Sometimes this means helping other students with homework or welcoming new students into the school year.
“I make it very known in the school and as a leader that anyone can come to me without being scared,” she said. “I will not judge them. I will listen to their side of the story. They don’t have to know my name. They just need to know that I’m the nice girl.”
That comes in many shapes and sizes for Phan.
“I will be the bigger sister or the teacher or the guidance counselor that everyone needs,” Phan said.
By doing this, she hopes kindness will inspire and influence others to also show kindness.
She believes it will spread like a fire.
“I believe that that is what will make the world change and that will make the world go round because lately there has been too much negativity in this world,” Phan said. “As long as we have each other’s back then that’s what really counts.”
