Amarillo police release more information on skeletal remains found in Amarillo lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has released more information on the skeletal remains found in Amarillo lake.
On May 5, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit responded to a call of possible skeletal remains at Amarillo lake.
Police say officers found an adult human skull at the lake, which appears to have been there less than a year.
Officers searched the surrounding area for evidence, but they did not find any additional remains or signs of criminal activity.
The evidence collected at the lake will be sent for forensic testing.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice assisted with the search.
If you have any information about this case, call the APD Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468.
