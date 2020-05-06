Amarillo City Transit announces route adjustments beginning May 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit announced route adjustments beginning Thursday, May 7 in an effort to maintain social distancing.
Routes being adjusted are:
- Route 22 and Route 23, which includes the JO Wyatt Clinic and Northwest Women’s and Children’s Healthcare Center
- Route 12 and Route 21, which includes the Charles E. Warford Activity Center
- Route 43, which includes Westgate Mall
- Route 11, which includes Baptist St. Anthony’s Health System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Route 44, which includes the Guyon Saunders Resource Center
- Route 41 and Route 42, which includes Amarillo College’s Washington Street campus
- Route 31, which includes the Tri-State Fairgrounds
- Route 32, which includes the East Branch of the Amarillo Public Library
- Route 33, which includes the transit office
You can view the new maps below:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.