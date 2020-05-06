Amarillo City Transit announces route adjustments beginning May 7

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 4:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit announced route adjustments beginning Thursday, May 7 in an effort to maintain social distancing.

Routes being adjusted are:

  • Route 22 and Route 23, which includes the JO Wyatt Clinic and Northwest Women’s and Children’s Healthcare Center
  • Route 12 and Route 21, which includes the Charles E. Warford Activity Center
  • Route 43, which includes Westgate Mall
  • Route 11, which includes Baptist St. Anthony’s Health System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System
  • Route 44, which includes the Guyon Saunders Resource Center
  • Route 41 and Route 42, which includes Amarillo College’s Washington Street campus
  • Route 31, which includes the Tri-State Fairgrounds
  • Route 32, which includes the East Branch of the Amarillo Public Library
  • Route 33, which includes the transit office

You can view the new maps below:

Route 33 by News Channel10 on Scribd

Route41&42 by News Channel10 on Scribd

Route 31 by News Channel10 on Scribd

Route 43 Peak & Off Pea... by News Channel10 on Scribd

Route22&23 Peak & O... by News Channel10 on Scribd

Route 43 Peak & Off Pea... by News Channel10 on Scribd

Route11 Peak & Off Peak... by News Channel10 on Scribd

Combined Routes 12 & 21 by News Channel10 on Scribd

Route 44 by News Channel10 on Scribd

